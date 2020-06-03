Food Lion to buy dozens of BI-LO stores in the Carolinas, Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Food Lion is in the process of buying dozens of BI-LO grocery stores in the Carolinas and Georgia, the company announced Wednesday.
The list of stores shows 38 locations in South Carolina, including stores in Columbia, Cayce and Orangeburg. Click or tap here to see the full list.
The deal is not expected to be completed until 2021, Food Lion said.
Until then, BI-LO grocery stores will continue to operate as such. When the deal is finalized, the stores will take on the Food Lion name.
“We are so excited to add these new locations to our more than 630 stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” Meg Ham, the president of Food Lion, said. “We’ve been serving customers in these larger regions for almost 60 years. We’re thrilled to add these locations and serve even more towns and cities across these three states with fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day with the caring, friendly service customers expect from their local Food Lion.”
Food Lion says it expects to hire more than 4,650 employees for the 62 stores it is acquiring.
In the next two weeks, BI-LO pharmacies will transition their customers and assets to CVS and Walgreens, said Southeastern Grocers, which owns BI-LO.
Southeastern Grocers also said it has decided to sell off all BI-LO locations to focus on its other stores such as Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie.
The company said it’s looking into “strategic options” for the remaining BI-LO stores after this deal.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.