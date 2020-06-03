Lowcountry Food Bank gearing up to help children at risk of summer hunger

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Food Bank will start its Summer Food Service Program on Monday, June 8. Free meals will be provided to children 18-years-old or younger at more than 20 locations throughout the Lowcountry.
The goal of the program is to help children who risk going hungry during the summer months when school is out. According to the Lowcountry Food Bank, nearly 80% of children who attend public school on Johns and Wadmalaw islands qualify for free or reduced-price school meals and many of them depend on meals during the school year and summer.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in South Carolina, public schools adjusted their meal distributions. While many will be serving lunches this summer, the Lowcountry Food Bank works closely with the districts to fill meal gaps where needed.
“They’ll be eligible for a free, cold lunch every day,” VP of Community Initiatives for the food bank Jennifer DeWitt said. She also noted this summer will be different than in the past because of COVID-19.
“It is different than years past. We really want to respect social distancing so we’ve changed how we’ll serve our meals how kids will receive the meals,” she added. Most of these sites will be grab-and-go lunches instead of bringing kids in to have a sit-down meal. “This year we’re provide prepared meals for quite a few summer camps and organizations and their enrollment numbers have decreased so we’re working with them to get meals every day.”
There are four locations on Johns Island where families can come and pick up meals for their children: Genesis Playground, Johns Island Rural Housing, St. James Bethel AME Church and Marsh View Place Apartments. You can read about the locations and times below.
Other sites that will receive lunches over the summer are:
Armory Park Community Center, Charleston Farms Community Center, Felix Pinckney Community Center, Ferndale Community Center, Gethsemani Community Center, Highland Terrace Community Center, Jeanene Batten Community Center, Midland Park Community Center, Miner Crosby Community Center, Northwoods Park Community Center, Perry Webb Community Center, Raymond Buck Miller Community Center, Thomas M. Evans Community Center, Genesis Playground, Johns Island Rural Housing, St. James Bethel AME Church, Marsh View Place Apartments, Summerville YMCA Oakbrook, Summerville YMCA Ponds, Edisto Branch Library, McClellanville Branch Library, St. Paul’s Library, Lyfe Fit Wellness, Charleston Community Impact & Harvest Pointe Child Development Center and Seven Farms Apartments.
You can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 to find additional free summer meals sites near you and you can visit the Lowcountry Food Bank’s website by clicking: here.
