Lowcountry schools rescinding applications, expelling students who post racist comments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleges and schools across South Carolina are taking action against students engaging in racist behavior.
In the Lowcountry, The Citadel and the College of Charleston have rescinded acceptances to students who they say posted racist comments online.
A Bishop England High School student was expelled for posting a threatening racial comment.
The University of South Carolina says a student who posted a racist comment is no longer enrolled. Officials with Trident Technical College says they are looking into a student’s comment that other students have found offensive.
The Citadel has diversity courses that seek to connect people with different backgrounds.
On Wednesday, The Citadel wrote the following on Twitter announcing the results of the investigation:
“On Monday, we became aware of unacceptable conduct linked to an individual who had previously been accepted for the fall 2020 semester. Following a review of the conduct, The Citadel has determined that the individual does not meet our requirements for readiness to embrace and live our core values of Honor, Duty and Respect. The Citadel has rescinded the individual’s admission.”
The college did not share the student's post.
People who live in the Charleston area say they agree with the move.
“I think it’s probably a good lesson to get early on about doing something so stupid online,” Mt. Pleasant resident Dave Alexander said.
Some others who declined an interview say they believe punishing freedom of speech is questionable.
The Assistant Provost for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at The Citadel, Dr. Jaye Goosby Smith, says it's critical that students understand human diversity.
"For a multitude of reasons, first of all because all of them will be presumably going out into organizations, in order to work, and everyone does not think like you, everyone does not behave like you," Goosby Smith said.
Goosby Smith is also the director of the campus Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center. She’s also an associate professor of Management and Leadership.
"One of the biggest lessons to teach students is to learn that it's okay to feel uncomfortable having conversations." Goosby Smith said. "So when things happen in the world, I bring them personally straight into my classroom."
Schools and workplaces across the nation are firing, expelling and rescinding acceptances because of racists posts.
“I would advise anyone to use caution when posting things and make sure that you wouldn’t mind anyone seeing that,” she said.
The College of Charleston says it has diversity training for all new students that they began offering last year.
Charleston Southern University also says it has diversity training during freshman orientation.
“Solving these problems, has to do with a paradigm shift. For a long time black and brown bodies have been seen as a means to an end,” she said. “So either seen as entertainment or seen as labor or seen as some other provider of something needed by others. With looking at the current situation, it’s time that we look at people as ends, not just as means, but as an end.”
Goosby Smith says they have new initiatives for next year that include sharing with students how to do nonviolent protesting, organize social action and how to make systematic change.
The school also wants to increase the number of listening sessions done on campus specifically between student groups who have divergent views and more.
