Man sought for attempted murder in Dorchester County shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for a shooting in Dorchester County that injured another man.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 25-year-old Malik Paul Quintan George who is considered armed and dangerous.
He’s wanted for a shooting that happened on May 22 at 2:30 a.m. on Highway 61 in Givhans near Three Sisters.
One person suffered a gunshot wound to the hip from one of the rounds that entered his vehicle.
“The warrants allege George committed attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime,” DCSO official said.
If you have information to George’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 873-5111 or contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
