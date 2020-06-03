MUSC COVID-19 Situation Assessment advises businesses when to open certain sectors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Reignite Charleston is the recovery plan for getting the Charleston Region safely back to business.
Through this plan, the City of Charleston has partnered with a team of specialists at MUSC to determine when it is safe to return to different areas of work.
MUSC's COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project uses data from the Charleston metropolitan area to decide when it's safe to reopen different parts of businesses based on the health of the community.
The MUSC team provides the Mayor’s Office of Innovation with info that gives an analysis of trends in the COVID-19 epidemic to help businesses understand the current and projected status of transmission of the virus, impacts to the community and hospital system, and the success of mitigation efforts.
They say their goal is also to provide information that can help determine when it is feasible to reopen certain businesses or sectors of businesses.
MUSC tracks numbers like the growth of reported COVID-19 cases from day-to-day, which is currently at 1.6% over the last week.
They also track testing results, how well social distancing recommendations are followed, and the number of super spreader events - which is when one person spreads the virus to a large number of people.
You can see the entire lists of numbers and situational statistics here.
The MUSC team of medical professionals say these numbers are updated twice a week.
They say by tracking numbers and situations like these, they are able to help support decision making by policymakers, business leaders, and members of the general public in the tri-county region.
The City of Charleston will be getting an update on these numbers at Wednesday’s Health and Wellness Advisory Committee meeting at 9 a.m., which is taking place over a conference call. That call number and access code link is here.
