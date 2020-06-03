N. Charleston middle school custodian creates rap music video to inspire students to ‘keep positive’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston middle school custodian is inspiring students to “keep positive” with a rap music video he sang and created.
Officials at River Oaks Middle School said Custodial Manager Matt Negron wanted to do something special for the students at his school so he made a music video which can be watched above.
“Mr. Matt, as the students call him, wanted the 8th graders of River Oaks to know that despite these unprecedented times, they are recognized,” said Assistant Principal Jaeson May.
The school said Negron has been a vital member of the school staff for many years.
“Mr. Negron builds relationships with all students, staff, and community members,” May said. “He is often seen doing special handshakes, talking, and laughing with students in the hallways. He has taken many students under his wing to mentor.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.