Police: Construction crew uncover an “ordnance ” in Charleson

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is on the scene of a construction site after they say an “ordnance ” was dug up by a construction crew Wednesday.
Crews are responding to the 1300 block of Meeting Street.
The Air Force explosive ordnance disposal crew is handling the removal and disposal for the ordinance, according to Charleston Police. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and an evacuation for people within 500 feet of the construction site has been ordered.
This is a developing story.
