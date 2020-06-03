Police: Construction crew uncover an “ordnance ” in Charleson

Police: Construction crew uncover an “ordnance ” in Charleson
Houston police said Thursday morning they arrested the suspect in a string of deadly shootings. (Source: Gray News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 3, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 11:39 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is on the scene of a construction site after they say an “ordnance ” was dug up by a construction crew Wednesday.

Crews are responding to the 1300 block of Meeting Street.

The Air Force explosive ordnance disposal crew is handling the removal and disposal for the ordinance, according to Charleston Police. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and an evacuation for people within 500 feet of the construction site has been ordered.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.