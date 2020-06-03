Protests continue in Charleston for fifth straight day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of downtown Charleston on Wednesday, making it the fifth straight day of protests in the city.
A group of about 50 met at Colonial Lake at 1 p.m. They then marched on the sidewalks down towards Rainbow Row and around the Battery.
Becca Sakran organized this event and said it won’t be the last one.
“I don’t want my kids and my grandkids to have to do this,” Sakran said. “I think it needs to stop. I think it should’ve stopped a long time ago, but unfortunately it is still happening.”
Around 3 p.m., the group, which grew in size during its walk, laid on the ground in silence for about eight minutes.
“When you see a crowd like we have here, that’s a rainbow, and that’s where we really get change," protester John McNeill said. "It just can’t come in the Black community. It has to come in the White community and across the board.”
Many of them them then joined hundreds at Brittlebank Park for the start of another protest.
They then walked and met up with another group at Colonial Lake, and that’s where they spent almost 20 minutes sitting in silence.
“It’s not blacks versus whites or rioters versus police. It’s not anyone versus anything. It’s America versus racism, and that’s why we’re out here," protester Ashton Beck said. "We want justice for the people who have died unfairly. We want the people who have committed that violence to answer it, and we just want peace.”
The protesters then walked from Colonial Lake to Marion Square where a third protest is set to take place on Wednesday night.
