Rain Chance Increasing through End of Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The dry weather is coming to an end as a trough digs east and allows a surge in tropical moisture. The chance for rain will hold off until Thursday night. Until then the big change will be warm and more humid temperatures. Highs Thursday will climb to the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a slight chance for showers in the evening.
A greater rain chance arrives Friday as a plume of moisture moves in from the south. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible to round out the work week with high temperatures in the mid-80s. An approaching cold front will keep the rain chance in the forecast through the weekend, although just a slight chance. It will be a great weekend to stay updated with Live 5 Weather and have the umbrella with you just in case.
TONIGHT: Warm and muggy; LOW: 70.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, pm showers; HIGH: 86
FRIDAY: Warm with scattered rain and storms possible; HIGH: 86.
SATURDAY: Warmer with slight shower and isolated storm chance; HIGH: 88.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and hot with low shower chance; HIGH: 90.
MONDAY: Very warm with slight chance for scattered rain; HIGH: 88.
TUESDAY: Warm with slight chance for scattered rain; HIGH: 88.
WEDNESDAY: Warm with slight chance for scattered rain; HIGH: 88.
