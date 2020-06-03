Rain Chance Increasing through End of Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The dry weather is coming to an end as a trough digs east and allows a surge in tropical moisture. The chance for rain will hold off until Thursday night. Until then the big change will be warm and more humid temperatures. Highs Thursday will climb to the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a slight chance for showers in the evening.