Rain chances will increase over the next several days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last dry day before the rain chances start to increase again across the Lowcountry. Expect a very warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80s today. Clouds will increase tonight and Thursday with the chance of a few showers and storms returning by Thursday afternoon.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Cristobal is moving slowly toward the Mexico coast and should make landfall later today. This storm will move slowly for another 24 hours before turning north toward the Gulf and eventually the US. Still a lot of uncertainty with the future strength. Direct impacts are possible along the Gulf of Mexico coastline between Alabama and Texas.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Very Warm. High 87.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms. High 86.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 88.
SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 88.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.