Seabrook Island to hold meeting to find ways to balance budget

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many towns and cities felt the hit of the coronavirus, but now its time to pick up the pieces and tough decisions have to be made moving forward.
It might be that the upgrades to the town hall don’t happen this year or it may be that a new hire is put off until later in the year but either way, the Seabrook council says they need to discuss what needs to be cut because of the serious loss in revenue.
The council is looking over what can and needs to be cut to balance the budget and manage through the fiscal year in a meeting Wednesday. The town expects at least a 16 percent loss in revenue for the year.
When totaling up the losses Seabrook town council says it will be at least a quarter-million dollars short of its normal budget.
The council is considering several options such as delaying the purchase of new street signs, the repainting of the town hall or the hiring of a new town clerk.
Town officials say it helps that town funded events like the July 4th fireworks are now off because of the coronavirus, but this won’t make up for the 40 percent loss in funds that is normally generated from visitors staying in hotels or rental units.
That money normally goes towards their summer beach patrol.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 12:30. Those wanting to tune in can either do so on Youtube or call in at (712) 770-5505; Access Code 659-714.
