Bond set at nearly $300,000 for man accused of setting police car on fire, instigating riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was set at nearly $300,000 for a 25-year-old man who faces multiple charges for a riot in downtown Charleston including the arson of a police cruiser.
Abraham Jenkins of Charleston was given a $277,773.50 bond for charges he faces in the Saturday night riot in Charleston as well as a couple of charges stemming from a protest in North Charleston on Monday.
Jenkins latest charges are from the Charleston Police Department which include instigating a riot, two counts of third-degree assault and battery, assault and battery second-degree and malicious injury to person.
That’s on top of charges of arson and damaging property which he was charged for on Tuesday.
Jenkins was originally arrested on Monday for a protest at North Charleston City Hall which led to disorderly conduct and curfew violation charges.
His charges with the Charleston Police Department stem from an incident on Saturday night at 8:50 p.m. when a large riot happened in the area of Meeting Street and Hasell Street in which a police car was set on fire.
Live 5′s Raphael James was on the scene and captured video of the incident during a Facebook Live.
Police say they had to abandon three law enforcement vehicles as the crowd became “boisterous” and “aggressive" which led to the vandalization of the three vehicles and the arson of a Charleston police cruiser.
Reports by the Charleston Police Department state at least three people were involved with the arson of the police car with other people assisting in the lighting of a shirt which was thrown into the vehicle through a smashed window.
Video of the incident can be seen in the Facebook Live video below near the 44 minute mark below. (Caution: Graphic Language Used)
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say Jenkins was also arrested in a protest that started at North Charleston City Hall Monday afternoon.
He was one of six adults arrested by police officers. A juvenile was also arrested.
According to police, protesters gathered at City Hall and then began marching toward International Boulevard and had communicated to authorities that they would follow pedestrian and vehicle laws and abide by the 6 p.m. curfew which had been issued earlier by the city.
However, Assistant North Charleston Police Chief Greg Comes said on the way back to City Hall, some protesters obstructed the roadway which led to warnings.
Comes said authorities repeatedly asked protesters to get out of the roadway and to stop obstructing traffic.
According to Comes, some of them were not cooperative and the arrests were made.
“Several individuals, who refused officer’s directions, continued to incite the crowd, and were disrupting traffic were arrested,” NCPD officials said.
