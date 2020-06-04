Charleston Battery to return to play in July

Charleston Battery is pleased to announce that the USL Championship Board of Governors voted on Thursday in favor of returning to play for the 2020 season, with a provisional start date set for July 11.
While additional information on competition format, scheduling, broadcast and other important details will be made available in the coming weeks, it’s important to note that the league’s return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines.
The USL also remains in regular dialogue with the USL Players Association on all matters concerning player health and wellness protocols and looks forward to continuing those discussions.
“Professional soccer is coming back to the Lowcountry,” said Rob Salvatore, Charleston Battery Chairman. “We’re excited about the next steps that will lead to bringing live team sports back to Charleston. We can’t thank our supporters enough for sticking with us the past months as we work towards a safe return to play.”