Charleston Police Department secures headquarters’ doors as precautionary measure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say their headquarters’ glass doors have been secured with plywood.
According to CPD officials, this comes after the department was made aware of a “potential nationwide protest" encouraging participants to “storm” police facilities.
“In response, the glass doors of the Charleston Police Department, at 180 Lockwood Boulevard, have been temporarily secured with plywood,” CPD officials said.
Authorities say currently, there is no specific threat to the Charleston Police Department or any other facility in the city of Charleston.
“This is simply a precautionary measure, and is only being done at the police department,” Charleston police said. “The police department is still fully operational and all services remain available.”
