Charleston Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager missing since Saturday.
Taylor Ryanne Hensley, 15, was last seen at her home on Carriage Lane in West Ashley at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, her family told police.
She stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She does not have a phone or any monetary resources with her, police say.
She was last seen wearing a red V-neck sweater, ripped blue jeans, pink sandals and glasses.
Police say she expressed interest in going to either North Charleston or Darlington.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police central detective at 843-743-7200.
