Check your tickets: $100K, $50K Powerball tickets sold in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State lottery officials say one of two winning Powerball tickets that just missed the full jackpot was sold in the Wando area.
Though neither ticket hit the big jackpot, a ticket purcahased at Blue Water on Clements Ferry Road in the Wando area is worth $50,000.
A second ticket sold at the Convenience Corner on the Pamplico Highway in Florence is worth $100,000.
Both tickets matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number to win $50,000, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. But the Florence player purchased PowerPlay for an additional $1 to see their prize doubled to $100,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.
The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 1, 3, 26, 41, 64 and a Powerball of 17.
More than to 8,600 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $100,000, Armstrong said. Of these, more than 4,100 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by two.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.
The estimated jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is $20 million.
