Clouds to return with a few showers to follow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture is beginning to move back into the Lowcountry and this will allow for a better chance of rain over the next few days. Clouds will increase today with a few spotty showers possible from lunch time into this evening. A better rain chance will arrive tomorrow, especially during the afternoon hours. We’ll have to dodge a few showers and storms this weekend with highs in the upper 80s.