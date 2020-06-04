Clouds to return with a few showers to follow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture is beginning to move back into the Lowcountry and this will allow for a better chance of rain over the next few days. Clouds will increase today with a few spotty showers possible from lunch time into this evening. A better rain chance will arrive tomorrow, especially during the afternoon hours. We’ll have to dodge a few showers and storms this weekend with highs in the upper 80s.
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to weaken to a tropical depression today. Cristobal will eventually turn to the north over the next 24 hours. This will put Cristobal back over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico allowing for intensification. Cristobal could threaten the central Gulf coast states late this weekend!
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 85.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.
