Colleton County schools to continue meal deliveries through June

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District will continue their partnership with the Colleton County government to continue meal deliveries for students through the month of June.
Colleton County government workers will continue to operate the 13 regular routes in the Bells and Hendersonville areas, district spokesman Sean Gruber said.
CLICK HERE for meal delivery schedule information.
Anyone with questions or concerns about these Colleton County government operated routes can call 843-908-1897 or 843-908-0063.
Colleton County School District will continue to operate the 15 remaining bus delivery routes through the month of June. The district will be closed on Fridays through the months of June and July, but the distrit will deliver two sets of breakfast and lunch meals on Thursdays.
CLICK HERE for the bus schedules.
Meals will also be available for pick-up at the following schools from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Thursday:
- Bells Elementary School - 12088 Bells Hwy., Ruffin
- Black Street Early Childhood Center - 256 Smith St., Walterboro
- Colleton County Middle School - 1379 Tuskegee Airman Dr., Walterboro
- Cottageville Elementary School - 648 Peirce Rd., Cottageville
- Hendersonville Elementary School - 6089 Hendersonville Hwy., Walterboro
