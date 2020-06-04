Columbus County Schools: Students will have option to attend school from home

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools students will have the option to take classes from home during the next school year, the school system announced Thursday.
“Please note that Columbus County Schools is working on options for school in the fall,” a post on the CCS Facebook page stated. “When we return to school buildings, students will have the option of attending school from home if there are safety or health concerns.”
In a comment on the post, CCS stated the start date for the next school year has not been determined.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.