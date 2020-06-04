Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Kingstree

Williamsburg County deputies say one person was fatally shot Tuesday outside a home on M & M Road. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | June 4, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 12:36 PM

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information on a deadly shooting Tuesday to come forward.

Deputies responded Tuesday to the 20 block of M & M Road where a shooting was reported, according to Sheriff's spokesman Daryel Moyd. There, deputies found a gunshot victim lying on the ground in front of a home.

The victim died at the scene from their injuries, Moyd said.

Investigators say the shooting happened outside the home and that the gunman left the scene before deputies arrived in a dark colored SUV.

Deputies say there is no information on a motive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-355-6381.

