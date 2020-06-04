Deputies, police join march for peace and justice in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies and Georgetown Police officers joined protesters Thursday in a march for peace and justice in the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died on May 22 while in Minneapolis Police custody. A video showing a police officer kneeling on the man's neck for nearly nine minutes sparked protests nationwide.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver and Georgetown City Police Chief Kelvin Waites joined in the march from the sheriff's office to the police department.
The march was organized by Carol McCants, whose son Xavier, was killed by another student 17 years ago after a high school football game.
Thursday marked what would have been his 39th birthday.
Participants called for dialogue about race and police brutality.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.