Gov. McMaster to hold news conference on hurricane season preps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will speak to the media Thursday afternoon on the state's readiness for hurricane season.
That news briefing is set for 4 p.m. from the state's Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
Prior to that briefing, McMaster plans to meet virtually with state and local emergency management officials from Charleston, Beaufort and Horry Counties.
Hurricane Season began on Monday with two named storms already in the books. On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the Gulf of Mexico, setting a record for the earliest formation of a third Atlantic storm in hurricane season.
Forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center expect an above-normal 2020 Atlantic hurricane season this year:
- 13-19 named storms (maximum sustained winds of 39 mph or higher)
- 6-10 hurricanes (maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher)
- 3-6 major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher)
An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms of which six become hurricanes. An average hurricane season produces three major hurricanes.
Forecasters expect El Ninño conditions to either remain neutral or to trend toward La Nina, meaning there will not be an El Nino present to suppress hurricane activity.
Also, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, coupled with reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon all increase the likelihood for an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Similar conditions have been producing more active seasons since the current high-activity era began in 1995.
Experts urge people to plan now ahead by building a hurricane survival kit of the approach of a tropical storm or hurricane.
It is especially important this year because some necessary items may already be in short supply in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
A typical hurricane survival kit should contain a three-day supply for each family member including pets as well as necessary medication and important papers.
