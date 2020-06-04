Jamestown Fire chief dies after 53 years of service

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina's longest-serving fire chief has died.
David O. Shuler died Tuesday, after 53 years of service to the Jamestown Rural Volunteer Fire Department, according to Whitesville Rural Volunteer Fire Lt. Colt Roy.
Shuler was 81.
Monday marked his 53rd year or service, his obituary states.
His obituary states he is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia Howard Shuler; a son, Shawn, and his wife, Anita, of Moncks Corner; a daughter, Shand Shuler-Altman, and her husband, Jamie, of Andrews, and four grandchildren.
A Fireman’s funeral service, with military honors, will be held at The Steel Shed, 116 Steel Shed Ln., in Jamestown on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery in Shulerville, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.