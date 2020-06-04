Lowcountry hospitals expect potential impact on COVID-19 cases following protests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While thousands of people have taken to streets and sidewalks to protest this week, healthcare officials urge people to not forget about COVID-19 precautions.
Dr. Gary Cianci, Roper St. Francis Healthcare physician, said he has seen a modest increase in positive coronavirus cases recently, that’s already accounting for increased testing statewide.
“We’re seeing a change in the number of coronavirus positive tests percentage wise, so the number of tests that we’re doing, we’re seeing the percent that come back positive as an increase,” Cianci said.
Cianci said he believes the cases they’re seeing now are most likely coming from Memorial Day activities and more businesses reopening, rather than protests, because of the time it takes to identify and test patients.
“From a public health standpoint, anything that brings people closer together is going to increase the likelihood that they’re going to contract COVID,” Cianci said.
But Lowcountry hospitals are prepared to see more coronavirus cases in the future from daily protests happening now.
“Most likely, we’re going to see an increase,” Cianci said. “I believe most people have heard the idea of the curve and flattening the curve. Now we’re kind of looking at managing the curve.”
Dr. Michael Sweat at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Center for Global health said any increases could also be attributed to a number of changes in daily life as more people are getting out.
“Some of the characteristics of these protests are exactly the characteristics that spread COVID-19,” Sweat said. “But it does represent a relatively small proportion of the total human contact that’s happening In this city.”
Cianci recommends people who attend protests should be cautious by wearing masks, bringing hand sanitizer and avoiding elderly and at-risk friends and family after the event.
Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist with the Department of Health and Environmental Control, urged people to stay diligent as more people gather again by looking at crowd sizes and minimizing contact with others in a statement on Wednesday.
“The more people you expose yourself to, the more you multiply your risk of being exposed to the virus,” Bell said. “There are those who are finding ways to hold graduations and open businesses safely through careful planning and attention to crowd density and safety measures such as wearing masks. When we don’t do those things, we can put ourselves and others at risk, and case counts will rise.”
DHEC has not responded to further questions about any potential risks protests may have on the coronavirus in our state.
