One killed in Colleton County motorcycle crash
By Patrick Phillips | June 4, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 5:09 AM

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Monday night motorcycle crash.

Troopers responded to Bomar Place, about a half-mile south of Walterboro, at approximately 8:10 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Investigators say the driver of a 2006 Suzuki GSX1300R was traveling east when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and died at an area hospital.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the driver’s identity.

