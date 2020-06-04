One killed in Colleton County motorcycle crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Monday night motorcycle crash.
Troopers responded to Bomar Place, about a half-mile south of Walterboro, at approximately 8:10 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
Investigators say the driver of a 2006 Suzuki GSX1300R was traveling east when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
The driver was not wearing a helmet and died at an area hospital.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the driver’s identity.
