Faith leaders hold prayer walk, service for Floyd in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Faith leaders are getting hosting a peaceful protest at Charleston's historic Mother Emanuel AME church.
The protest will mark the end of a prayer walk that began about a mile away at the First Baptist Church on Meeting Street at approximately 10 a.m.
The protest is the latest in a series of similar actions nationwide into the May 22 death of George Floyd. The Minnesota man died in police custody while a Minneapolis Police officer pinned him on the ground with a knee on Floyd’s neck.
Widely circulated cell phone video showed Floyd saying he could not breathe during the nearly nine minutes.
Protests have been continuing in the Charleston area for six days now.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
