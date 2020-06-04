Plans for new West Ashley gas station to be unveiled Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A vacant lot near West Ashley High School may be the future home of a new gas station and convenience store.
The Charleston Design Review Board will get its first look at the plans for the lot along the Glenn McConnell corridor at its Thursday night meeting.
The plans include building a Spinx gas station at the northwest corner of Glenn McConnell Parkway and West Wildcat Boulevard, about a block away from the high school.
The seven-acre lot will have a gas station, car wash and convenience store with what developers describe as a modern look.
Charleston city officials say the area needs the gas station as this portion of West Ashley grows.
But construction may not begin for another year or more.
The Design Review Board meeting begins at 5 p.m. and it will be the board’s first meeting to be held via Zoom.
To watch the meeting, follow this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84970644701
Or to join by telephone, dial 312-626-6799. When prompted, enter meeting ID# 84970644701.
