SC rideshare drivers feeling ‘threatened’ by unemployment office email

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some rideshare drivers said they feel ‘threatened’ by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce after they received emails saying their industry has been cleared to reopen.
“This likely means that your place of employment is no longer closed as a direct result of COVID-19," the agency’s email stated. “If that is the case, refusing to return to work typically makes you ineligible to receive unemployment benefits.”
Rhonda Saunders, who waited for her unemployment benefits for more than a month, said she’s received two emails like this and so have other drivers across the state.
“We’re told to flatten the curve, be careful, do this, do that, and they’re all behind us, but then in the next breath you get an email that sounds like, ‘If you don’t go back to work now, we’re going to take your benefits,’" Saunders said. "The emails are very short and to the point. We’re all just a little confused by them.”
In the same emails, it stated that the agency’s records show the recipient is "a self-employed individual in an industry that has been cleared to reopen” and that he or she is “receiving benefits under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.”
“The email stated that the employer said they are up and running, and we should all be going back to work. Well, when we filed for unemployment as self-employed people, we were told to list our employers as us," Saunders said. "We are our own employers. I should be the one to decide when I am open.”
Saunders said it’s impossible to be socially distant in the car. She also said she’s concerned because her husband has underlying health conditions.
“To really make a decent income or comparable to at least what we were, we have to have more tourism come back to this state," she said. ”We all feel threatened, and most people are just getting very upset, and they’re angry about it."
The agency has not yet responded to requests for comment.
