Wando Village at end of review process, close to breaking ground

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Wando Village housing development will soon be coming to the edge of the Wando River in Cainhoy.
The Wando Village housing development received zoning approval back in 2015 and the city of Charleston says they have been working through the technical requirements for a few years now.
The Wando Village will bring 117 new single family housing lots and will be located on the Cainhoy side of the Wando River, off of Highway 41 and just before Tuxburry Farm Road.
The city’s planning director, Jacob Lindsey, says this housing development will have some waterfront views and will include docks for some homes.
The city says they expect there to be lots of growth in this Cainhoy area where there is still a significant amount of open space here, much of which is protected because of wetlands and open space protection in the area.
On Thursday, the Technical Review Committee will review the road construction plans for this development for the fourth time.
The project could bring new turn lanes and road ways. The city says the road changes for the Wando Village will help upgrade the area around it.
Road infrastructure improvements are planned for the Clements Ferry Road area as well.
City officials say this is the end of the review process for this project. After these plans pass this phase of the TRC, developers will be able to pull permits and start construction.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.