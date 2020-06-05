Charleston peninsula to go under curfew ahead of weekend protests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Peninsula will go under a curfew beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday.
Saturday marks one week since protests turned into riots in downtown Charleston. Facebook posts are circulating with more protests planned for Saturday and Sunday.
But law enforcement say they expect this weekend’s protests will remain peaceful.
On Saturday at 11 a.m., Pastor Thomas Dixon is hosting what he's calling a "Say Their Names" rally at the North Charleston City Hall. Dixon says he’s doing this to remember Walter Scott and other victims of over-aggressive policing.
Another protest planned for the weekend with at least 1,500 people who say they're interested on Facebook is a march across the Ravenel Bridge. The event is set for Sunday, starting at Waterfront Park at 3 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Police say they have communicated with protesters and organizers of the Ravenel Bridge March, and they expect it to remain peaceful. They also say some officers will be attending.
Charleston officials will meet Saturday morning to discuss curfews for the rest of the weekend.
