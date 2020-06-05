Daily rain chances will continue through the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical June weather is on the way as we get ready to head into the weekend. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with warm and humid conditions and a daily chance of mainly afternoon and evening storms. This forecast will stick around all the way into the beginning of next week.
We’ll be keeping an eye on Cristobal this weekend as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico toward Louisiana. We expect some strengthening as it moves northward. This will be heavy rain and gusty winds to the central Gulf coast states Sunday and Monday.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 87.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 88.
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms. High 85.
