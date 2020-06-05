Deputies: Man arrested after $86,000 in marijuana found in Colleton County home

Joshua Washburn (Source: Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 5, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 3:37 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have discovered 43 marijuana plants with a potential street value of $86,000 Thursday evening.

Joshua Washburn, 36, was placed under arrest and warrants are being obtained for the manufacturing of marijuana.

Deputies say the potential street value of the marijuana was estimated to be $86,000 (Source: Colleton County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Cane Branch Road in regards to a meeting with a bail bondsman who reportedly saw a large quantity of marijuana growing in the home of someone with warrants in a neighboring county. A further investigation showed the marijuana plants, high-intensity lights and devices used for air circulation.

If convicted, Washburn could face up to 10 years in prison and have to pay up to $10,000 dollars in fines.

