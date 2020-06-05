7 found dead in home set on fire, deputies say

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WHNT/CBS News) - Deputies in Alabama are investigating the deaths of seven adults found inside a burning home.
Morgan County deputies say they found seven adult men and women dead inside a home that was on fire at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies told WHNT-TV they are familiar with the address and have responded to drug and domestic violence calls their before.
No suspects are in custody but the deputies said there is no direct danger to the public. Sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said investigators believe it was "a targeted attack."
“It is a horrific scene, to be able to process that is going to take some time, obviously we have been out here for three plus hours already,” he said. “We have called in assistance from the Madison County Crime Scene Unit. They will partner with ours to process the scene. Our agenies are very capable but anytime you get to multiple bodies and a total count of seven it is a substancial task.”
