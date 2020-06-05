Group schedules additional COVID-19 testing sites in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network announced an updated COVID-19 testing schedule with locations across four Lowcountry counties.
The new list contains multiple dates across Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties.
Those who have known COVID-19 exposure or are experiencing cough, fever and shortness of breath can request a screening at FetterCovid19Screening.org or by calling 1-800-365-7410. Residents are asked to wear face coverings and practice safe social distancing while at the mobile testing site.
Tests are given with no out-of-pocket cost to patients, Fetter spokesperson Natasha Chatman said. Currently, all insurance providers in South Carolina are covering the full cost of COVID-19 testing, she said.
Patient insurance information will be processed during testing. No co-pays or deductibles are being charged. All patients will be served if qualified for the test.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.