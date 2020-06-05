Group schedules additional COVID-19 testing sites in Lowcountry

Group schedules additional COVID-19 testing sites in Lowcountry
Fetter Health announced additional COVID-19 mobile testing sites across the Lowcountry. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | June 5, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT - Updated June 5 at 9:08 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network announced an updated COVID-19 testing schedule with locations across four Lowcountry counties.

The new list contains multiple dates across Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties.

Date Hours County Location Address
Friday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dorchester Dorchester Presbyterian Church 10290 Dorchester Rd.,
Summerville
Monday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Colleton Cottageville Elementary 658 Peirce Rd.,
Summerville
Wednesday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Charleston Azalea Drive Church of Christ 3950 Azalea Drive,
Charleston
Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Charleston St. Matthews Baptist Church 2005 Reynolds Ave.,
North Charleston
June 15 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Berkeley Greater St. James AME 1831 Jedburg Rd.,
Summerville
June 15 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Charleston One80 Place 35 Walnut St.,
Charleston
June 16 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Charleston Seacoast Dream Center 5505 N. Rhett Ave.,
North Charleston
June 17 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Berkeley New Life Christian Fellowship 358 Liberty Hall,
Goose Creek
June 17 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Charleston International Longshoremen Association 1142 Morrison Dr.
Charleston
June 18 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Colleton Bells Elementary School 12088 Bells Hwy.,
Ruffin

Those who have known COVID-19 exposure or are experiencing cough, fever and shortness of breath can request a screening at FetterCovid19Screening.org or by calling 1-800-365-7410. Residents are asked to wear face coverings and practice safe social distancing while at the mobile testing site.

Tests are given with no out-of-pocket cost to patients, Fetter spokesperson Natasha Chatman said. Currently, all insurance providers in South Carolina are covering the full cost of COVID-19 testing, she said.

Patient insurance information will be processed during testing. No co-pays or deductibles are being charged. All patients will be served if qualified for the test.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.