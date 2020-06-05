Man charged in death of 15-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond Friday morning for a North Charleston man arrested Thursday in the death of a 15-year-old girl.
Joseph Zack Marlowe, 54, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of a school, distribution of a controlled substance, and distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 18 years of age, Lt. Rick Carson said.
He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance subject to his arrest Thursday, Carson said.
The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 11, 2019.
Deputies say Marlowe was originally charged last year with unlawful child neglect after the teen died while visiting his home.
The judge set a combined bond at $250,000.
