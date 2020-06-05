Moncks Corner church will hold in-person services this weekend

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Some large churches in the Lowcountry are expected to open this weekend for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lead Pastor at Freedom Church in Moncks Corner, Shawn Wood, said when the pandemic began they closed the doors for 10 weeks and moved all services online.
Freedom Church typically holds about 1,800 people in each service and hundreds of volunteers each weekend. Moving forward, he doesn’t expect as many people to be there in-person but wants to make sure people who do choose to come will be safe.
“As a pastor, I know the importance of the human experience and to share together in things, to be together in things and to gather,” he said.
On Friday, staff started placing chairs in the worship center with six feet in between each row. Wood said they are asking people who come to church to use common sense social distancing. He said if you want to sit with your family and friends you can do so, but be respectful of those who you don’t know and leave some chairs in between groups.
He said they are sanitizing high-touch areas, are not passing around papers and are not sharing pens. They will also be bringing everyone in one entrance and out another. No one will be required to wear a mask but everyone is encouraged to stay home if you feel sick. Childcare will also be available during services but Wood says staff will spread children out and do activities that are still fun for kids.
“We think now is the time," he said. “We think we can do it safely and we’re committed to the fact that if it is not safe we can always pull back on it."
The decisions were made with guidance from Governor Henry McMaster and state epidemiologists. There will be four services on Sunday. You can read more details about those services by clicking: here.
