North Charleston Police chief returns to work after self-quarantine

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chief of the North Charleston Police Department says he and his family all tested negative for coronavirus.
Chief Reggie Burgess and his family completed nearly two weeks of self-isolation after learning they might have been exposed to COVID-19.
The possible exposure occurred, he said, during a funeral for a family member. Burgess and his family learned someone who attended the funeral said they had recently tested positive.
On May 27, Burgess said he, his wife and children would be tested for the illness.
"We would like to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers, along with the many acts of kindness shown to us," he said in a statement. "May the LORD bless you all! Stay safe and stay healthy!"
Burgess returned to work Friday.
