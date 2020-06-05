Peaceful protests continue in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While George Floyd's death sparked protests across the nation and in the Lowcountry, protesters gathered to remember the names of many others.
During Friday's protest, people shouted the names of countless black women who died at the hands of police. They also took time to sing happy birthday to Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27. Taylor was killed two months ago when police shot her in her apartment during an attempted drug sting.
"I know there are a lot of women who are not mentioned, a lot of women who don't have justice and nobody is talking about it," one protester said.
Some black women came to the forefront to help raise awareness for all black lives. The protest started at Colonial Lake and ended at Marion Square, where speakers took turns expressing their thoughts on issues like racism and police brutality.
As protesters took time to remember the lives lost, they also thought of the future.
"We think a lot of things happen and people don't react," Mariah Roper, a protester at the march, said. "It's nice to sit back and look, but to come here and make a difference is totally different."
Leaders of the protest also encouraged people to register to vote and enact change. Ciara Wilson, one of the protesters, said there are a lot of things people can do to help the movement.
“You do have a voice, you should vote, there’s plenty of things you can do in your community. There’s ways to reach out, there’s ways to help,” Wilson said.
