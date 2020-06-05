LIVE: Charleston County sheriff to hold news conference after week of protests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has called a news conference for Friday afternoon.
It will be held at the agency's Law Enforcement Center in North Charleston at 2 p.m., Capt. Roger Antonio said.
The news conference comes after a week of protests across the Lowcountry in connection with the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died on May 22 in Minneapolis while in police custody. His death sparked two weeks of protests.
Saturday will mark one week since a peaceful protest in Marion Square gave way to a riot along King Street that left businesses vandalized and looted. Events last weekend led to dozens of arrests.
Since last weekend, protests have been peaceful.
