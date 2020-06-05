Some Lowcountry places of worship plan to resume in-person services this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After weeks of holding services online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some houses of worship are planning to resume in-person services.
Some of the churches will hold their services outdoors.
The Church at Life Park in Mount Pleasant will hold three outdoor services in their parking lot and have asked people to sign up ahead of time to they know how many worshippers to expect.
People can either bring their own chairs or stand for the services.
On a normal Sunday, the Church at Life Park says about 2,000 people attend. Senior Pastor Chad Moore says so far, about 800 have signed up for this Sunday's services.
"We're not providing anything for people. So there'll be no chairs, there will be no bulletins, programs, no coffee, no water, people are bringing everything themselves," Moore said. "Kind of camping chair style, and if they want to sit on a chair then that's fine, if they want to stand up, that's fine. And as far as social distancing, we want to make sure that people have plenty of room. That's why we like outside, so if somebody gets too close to you, just take a few steps back."
While many businesses and restaurants have already been open for a few weeks now, it has been a slower process for places of worship to reopen, especially those with such large congregations.
"One, you don't have to. Like when you're out of work, you have to get back in order to provide for your family," Moore said. "With the church, people don't have to since its voluntary. So I think that'll be a little slower. I think also, secondly, people are slower to get back to church because of size of facilities. So there's a lot of factors that go into churches. Some churches are larger, and they have larger spaces that are open, some churches are smaller and they have smaller spaces, so it really depends on the size of your congregation, the size of your facility."
Moore says this is the next step in the church's phased-in approach. They hope to have people back inside the building sometime in July.
The First Baptist Church of Charleston is also having people back in person for the first time this weekend by having outdoor service on a field at their James Island campus.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston says many Catholic churches in the area have already reopened.
The Charleston Jewish Federation says the Brith Sholom Beth Israel Synagogie in downtown Charleston will be having services outdoors by reservation only and with limited numbers this weekend.
Many of the houses of worship will still post online services for people who don’t feel comfortable getting together yet.
