Sticky Fingers closes multiple locations, including 2 in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sticky Fingers permanently closed its Mount Pleasant and Summerville locations, citing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Myrtle Beach location is also closed, according to a recorded message from all three locations.
"Due to the economic impact of COVID-19 coronavirus, Sticky Fingers as implementing measures to ensure the financial stability of our company have made the difficult decision to permanently close this location," the message states. "We've explored many options to continue to serve our loyal customers but these efforts have been unsuccessful and we find that we must close this restaurant."
The recording invites callers to visit the Charleston, Greenville or Chattanooga locations.
A similar recording at the restaurant’s Jacksonville location states it is temporarily closed because of the pandemic. It does not provide a reopening date.
A request for comment from the restaurant was not immediately returned.
