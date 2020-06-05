Suspects wanted in assault of NYPD officer arrested in Georgetown County

Calife Hough and Jason Velasquez, both of whom live in the Bronx but have ties to Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, were arrested early Friday morning. An investigation suggests the two were fleeing New York to avoid prosecution and likely headed back to Georgetown. Hough was found and taken into custody in the parking lot of an area Walmart, and Velasquez was found and arrested, hiding out at an area motel.