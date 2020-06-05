Suspects wanted in assault of NYPD officer arrested in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two suspects who were wanted in connection with a vehicular assault on a New York Police Department officer Tuesday has been arrested in Georgetown County.
Calife Hough and Jason Velasquez, both of whom live in the Bronx but have ties to Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, were arrested early Friday morning. An investigation suggests the two were fleeing New York to avoid prosecution and likely headed back to Georgetown. Hough was found and taken into custody in the parking lot of an area Walmart, and Velasquez was found and arrested, hiding out at an area motel.
NYPD officers responded to reports of a pawn shop being broken into in the Mt. Eden community of the Bronx. While responding, an NYPD sergeant was struck by a car occupied by burglars fleeing the crime scene, according to a release by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The officer reportedly suffered serious bodily injury and is currently in serious but stable condition.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigators were joined by Georgetown City Police Department investigators, United States Marshals Office deputies and NYPD officers in the search for the suspects.
Both suspects are being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center where they wait to be extradited to New York.
