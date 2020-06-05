Two arrested, charged with attempted murder after shooting incident in Orangeburg County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with a shooting incident involving an Orangeburg County home.
Trevon Dixon, 17, and Terion Furtick, 20, have each been charged with four counts of attempted murder.
“I just said it yesterday when we had another arrest like these, same thing – shooting at someone’s house,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “if we have to come after you one at a time, we will.”
Deputies were called to a home on Dunkirk Court on May 28 after a resident reported her home had been shot.
The woman said that around 11:30 p.m. on the night before she and three relatives were asleep when she heard gunshots hitting the house.
Security video from the residence depicted a car approaching the home before three men appear to lean out of the car’s windows and begin shooting.
The two were in court on Friday where bond was denied on each.
Furtick was further charged with possession of a stolen vehicle from a previous incident.
