Two juveniles arrested, charged after car chase in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two juvenile suspects have been arrested after being involved in a car chase in North Charleston.
Police responded to the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Rivers Avenue after reportedly hearing gunshots in the area. While the officers were investigating, they saw a car leaving a business at a high rate of speed an attempted a traffic stop, in which the car in question refused to stop and started a chase.
The car turned onto Northwoods Boulevard towards Nelson Medical Center, the back towards Ashely Phosphate Road towards Cross County Road where it appeared to hit a raised median, causing the tires to deflate. The car continued until it was disabled on Park Forest Parkway.
The two people inside the car then began to run further down Park Forest Parkway, where police were able to catch them.
Officers were able to confirm that the car was involved in a carjacking that had occurred in North Charleston just prior to this incident.
The driver of the car has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and the passenger has been charged with breach of peace.
Police did not say if the two suspects were in connection with the initial investigation of the gunshots on Ashley Phosphate Road.
