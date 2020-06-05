USC’s Mukuamu Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Mukuamu, a 6-4, 205-pound junior from Bossier City, La., earned second-team All-SEC honors last season after registering 59 tackles with four interceptions and nine pass breakups. He had the best game of his career in the double-overtime upset win at Georgia when he logged a career-high 11 tackles and intercepted Jake Fromm three times, returning one 53 yards for a score. He became the first Gamecock to record three picks in a game since Patrick Hinton vs. NC State in 1988. For his efforts, he was recognized as the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, the Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week, the College SportsMadness.com SEC and National Defensive Player of the Week, and the SEC Defensive Player of the Week. He was also a member of the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.