Drugs seized in traffic stop in Orangeburg County
Fran Roberts (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 6, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 4:23 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that a traffic stop yielded a quantity of various illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Fran Roberts, 35, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in methamphetamine.

“This was just being alert on the part of these deputies,” ​​ Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “A license plate violation led to this seizure and subsequent arrest.”

Deputies say Roberts and a passenger were stopped on North Road near Walmart around 1 a.m. Friday when Roberts tag came back to a different car than the one being driven.

When Roberts refused to give deputies consent to search the vehicle, deputies used a K9 to indicated the vehicle had drugs during a walk around, according to the report.

Inside the car, deputies found a quantity of what appeared to be MDMA, two large clear bags containing what appeared to be methamphetamine, different-colored pills and bills of U.S. currency containing a powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

A set of digital scales and a quantity of clear plastic bags was also located inside the Honda, according to authorities.

When Roberts was searched by correctional officers at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, a small bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine was found in her clothing.

