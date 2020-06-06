Lowcountry photographer offers free prom photo shoots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Their final year of high school has been cut short, but one Lowcountry photographer is teaming up with other local businesses to offer high school seniors a chance to have a free prom photo shoot.
Jason Cordes Photography, Karolina Kreations by Doreen Scott, Michelle Summers with Your Signature Hall & Events came together with a few more businesses to present “The Ultimate 2020 Prom Photo Shoot!”
Jason Cordes wants this to be an opportunity for high school students to get dressed up and take pictures in their prom attire after all school related activities came to a halt because of covid-19.
The photo shoot is happening at Your Signature Hall and Events, 359 Treeland Dr Suite A, in Ladson on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Social distancing will be enforced and a mask must be worn until you get to the photo station.
Spots are still available, call Jason Cordes at 843-608-0280 for the available times.
