‘March for Justice’ taking place Saturday in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – March for Justice, which is being billed as the largest peaceful protest in the history of Georgetown County, will take place June 6 at 11 a.m.
According to a press release, the event is organized by youth and young adults from all corners of Georgetown County, including Eileen Carter, organizer of the recent Solidarity Walk in Pawleys Island.
Organizers are encouraging those who want to express solidarity with the George Floyd family and other victims of police brutality to attend.
"We are so proud of the diverse groups of youth and young adults who have come together to plan this peaceful, solidarity march and rally," says Marilyn Hemingway, community activist and advisor, "We encourage all persons seeking unity and peace to come out and march with us."
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The march begins at 11 a.m. at the site of the old city hall on near Front and North Fraiser Streets, and will proceed down Front Street.
The march will end at East Bay Park, where a rally will take place immediately following the march.
Transportation will be available to East Bay Park.
