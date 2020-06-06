March to North Charleston City Hall followed by a rally planned for Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A march where Lowcountry community members are able to express themselves and their outrage over the ongoing killing of black people in America is scheduled for Saturday morning in North Charleston.
Pastor Thomas Dixon is hosting what he’s calling “The March Toward Hope” followed immediately by the “Say Their Names!” Rally at North Charleston City Hall.
Assembly for the march will be at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Mall Drive beginning at 10:00 a.m., and the march to North Charleston City Hall will begin around 10:30 a.m.
Dixon says he’s doing this to remember Walter Scott and other victims of over-aggressive policing.
The rally and its speakers will focus on the #BlackLivesMatter Movement, the Lowcountry’s connection to the Movement, and America in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd.
