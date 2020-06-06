One dead, two others injured folloiwng crash on I-26 near North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following a crash on I-26 near North Charleston.
The crash occurred near the 207 mile marker AT 1:45 P.M., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Three cars were involved in the crash, one of which was abandoned. The other two cars were a Ford Fusion and a Nissan Pathfinder.
Troopers say that the Nissan went off the road to the left of the median while traveling westbound on I-26, hit the median, then hit the abandoned truck. As the Nissan attempted to turn back into the road, it reportedly hit the Fusion.
The driver and passenger of the Fusion were taken to an area hospital. The driver of the Pathfinder died at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. No word on the condition of the two occupants of the Ford Fusion.
This is a developing story.
